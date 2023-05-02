Uddhav Thackeray hits back at PM Modi over his ‘Cong abused me 91 times’ remark2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 07:44 AM IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray also challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and said that the latter will taste defeat in Mumbai and Maharashtra elections.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Monday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that Congress abused him 91 times. He asked why PM Modi is silent on the abuse hurled against him and his family members, according to the news agency PTI.
