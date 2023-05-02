Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Monday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that Congress abused him 91 times . He asked why PM Modi is silent on the abuse hurled against him and his family members, according to the news agency PTI.

Addressing the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi rally in Mumbai, Thackeray said, “Modi said Congress abused him 91 times. But why are you silent when your people abuse me and my family? Their abusive language shows their culture."

“I am asking the RSS: do you accept such an offspring (BJP)? When I go with Congress and NCP, they (BJP) claim that I have forsaken Hindutva. If that is the case, then what about (RSS chief) Mohan Bhagwat’s visit to a mosque," he referred to the criticism he has faced for aligning with Congress and NCP.

Thackeray said he will visit Barsu, the site of the proposed refinery in Ratnagiri district, on May 6. “I will go there and talk to the locals. How can you stop me? This is not POK," he said.

“Yes, I suggested the site for the refinery when I was the CM, but my letter (to Modi) did not specify that police should fire on protesters," he said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader slammed the government for shifting mega projects from Maharashtra, saying that "We will make pieces of anyone who tries to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra."

He even challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and said that the latter will taste defeat in Mumbai and Maharashtra elections. He flayed the Modi government for targeting opposition leaders by using agencies like ED and CBI, PTI reported.

“If you have guts, send ED to the house the Chinese president, whose country has encroached upon a huge area of India," he said.

