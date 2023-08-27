Addressing a rally at Hingoli in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray Sunday likened the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to amoeba, and said the BJP-led front does not have any definite shape and size like an amoeba, reported PTI.

Criticising out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling the opposition INDIA alliance as "ghamandia" and "Indian Mujahideen", Thackeray said the NDA should be called "ghama-NDA" ("ghamandiye" meaning arrogant).

While, addressing the rally, he asked Telangana chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao to clarify his stand. Whether he is supporting the INDIA alliance or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)?

"The INDIA alliance comprises nationalist parties that want to protect democracy in the country. But most parties in the NDA comprise traitors and those who have joined the BJP as allies by breaking other parties," PTI reported quoting Thackeray as saying.

"The present NDA is like an amoeba, which has no definite shape and size...The INDIA alliance will defeat the BJP," he added.

Thackeray asked the BRS chief to decide whether he was fighting for the nation or supporting the BJP.

"If you are with the country, then join the INDIA alliance or declare your alliance with the BJP openly. Don't divide votes," Thackeray said

Thackeray said the “BRS chief should first focus on its own backyard, which is not in good shape."

Shiv Sena (UBT) president appealed to people to join the INDIA alliance for protecting democracy and the Constitution.

"The opposition bloc hasn't united against PM Modi, but for the sake of the country," he said.

The opposition INDIA alliance meeting is scheduled to be held in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1. Thackeray is will host dinner for the opposition leaders on August 31.

Thackeray also criticised the BJP government for allowing a cricket match between India and Pakistan in the upcoming World Cup in Ahmedabad.

Targeting the ruling BJP, Thackeray said his former ally is a party of "Aaya Ram Gaya Ram" (leaders switching sides). "I pity the BJP cadre who worked tirelessly to bring the party to power. It was being said this was a double-engine government and now a third engine of Ajit Pawar has been added. I wonder how many more engines will be added. Is this a goods train?" PTI quoted Thackeray as saying.

"After NCP leader Hassan Mushrif joined the state government, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seems to have forgotten the road to his house," Thackeray said, referring to the central agency's probe against the minister.

Mushrif and eight other Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs were sworn in as ministers in the Maharashtra government last month with Ajit Pawar taking oath as the deputy chief minister, thereby creating a split in the party founded by the latter's uncle Sharad Pawar.

Thackeray ridiculed the "Shasan Aplya Dari" (government at your doorstep) programme of the Eknath Shinde-led state government, saying that it was nothing but lies. The programme is aimed at taking the government schemes to the doorstep of the common people.

"Farmers are yet to get compensation for the crop losses incurred due to unseasonal rains and now they are facing drought. A bureaucrat who conducted a survey on the status of farmers in Marathwada and gave a report that the government should provide cash compensation of ₹25,000 each was forced to take voluntary retirement," PTI quoted Thackeray as saying.