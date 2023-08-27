Uddhav Thackeray likens NDA to amoeba, says it has no definite shape and size2 min read 27 Aug 2023, 07:51 PM IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray appealed to people to join the INDIA alliance for protecting democracy and the Constitution
Addressing a rally at Hingoli in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray Sunday likened the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to amoeba, and said the BJP-led front does not have any definite shape and size like an amoeba, reported PTI.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message