’Yes, I am terrorist, if...’: Uddhav Thackeray attacks PM Modi, Eknath Shinde; thanks YouTuber Dhruv Rathee

In a show of strength ahead of the Assembly polls in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to start campaigning in the state from now itself.

Updated04:39 PM IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses the gathering on the party's Foundation Day, at Shanmukhanand in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses the gathering on the party’s Foundation Day, at Shanmukhanand in Mumbai on Wednesday.(ANI)

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde while addressing party functionaries, and said that ‘he is a terrorist’ if saving the constitution is terrorism.

“He (Eknath Shinde) talks about urban Naxalism. Is campaigning to reject dictatorship and asking to save democracy, Naxalism, and terrorism for you? If saving democracy is terrorism, then I am a terrorist. If saving the constitution and country is terrorism, then I am a terrorist,” said Uddhav Thackeray.

Thackeray made the remark on Wednesday evening while addressing an event in Mumbai to mark the 58th Foundation Day of the Shiv Sena.

Stating that misusing central agencies against opposition leaders was “government Naxalism”, Thackeray added, “This is indeed Naxalism. This is more dangerous than urban Naxalism. It misuses power to break opposition parties, topple a good government, and take opposition leaders in your party. This is Naxalism, which kills democracy.”

Thackeray also dared the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), who contested Lok Sabha elections in alliance, to contest Assembly polls without using the photo of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and the party symbol ‘bow and arrow’.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief further challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to start campaigning for Assembly elections, which are likely to be held in Maharashtra in October.

He also challenged Modi to go to Andhra Pradesh and say that he would fulfil whatever Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had said in his manifesto.

Thackeray also thanked independent journalists and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who supported the INDIA bloc and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for saving “democracy”.

Meanwhile, on speculations of a possible reconciliation with the BJP, Thackeray asserted he would never go with those who tried to “finish off” his party.

In the recently held Lok Sabha elections, Congress won 13 out of 48 seats while the BJP secured nine seats. Shiv Sena (UBT) won nine seats, while Nationalist Congress Party (SP) won eight. On the other hand, Shiv Sena secured seven seats while the NCP secured one seat.

