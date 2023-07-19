Uddhav Thackeray meets Ajit Pawar, day after opposition alliance talks in Bengaluru1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 06:20 PM IST
Do good work for state, treasury keys are in your hands, Uddhav Thackeray to ex-ally Ajit Pawar
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray Wednesday met his former ally and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for the first time after the NCP leader joined the Eknath Shinde government.
