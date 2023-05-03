‘Uddhav Thackeray needs political acumen’: Sharad Pawar in autobiography2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 07:26 AM IST
Sharad Pawar's revised Marathi autobiography `Lok Maze Sangati' (People Accompany Me) touches upon events post-2015 when the first edition of the book was published.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell the discontent within his own party and resigned as Maharashtra chief minister without putting up a fight, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar said in the revised version of his autobiography released on Tuesday.
