Meanwhile, activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) staged a protest in Thane city against the state government's decision to not allow Dahi Handi celebrations on Tuesday. Maharashtra Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant, however, lashed out at the BJP saying the saffron party is "playing with the lives of devotees and don't care for the Central government's directives". "People should be cautious and stay away from leaders and workers of the BJP as they may be carriers of coronavirus. Chandrakant Patil and others didn't wear face masks," he claimed. In Pune and Aurangabad, BJP workers tried to force their way into closed temples, but were stopped by the police. Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil, who led the protest in Pune city outside the famous Kasba Ganpati temple, questioned the state government's rationale behind allowing liquor and other shops to function but not extending the similar relaxation to temples and other places of worship. "Is fear of a projected third wave of the pandemic doesn't apply for liquor outlets and other shops? Does coronavirus talk to them (the government) and says it will strike only if temples are reopened ?" asked Patil, a former minister. He alleged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was not allowing temples to reopen to "please his allies who do not believe in God and want to receive votes from minorities". "If temples are not reopened people will not be able to control their sentiments anymore and will break open locks of temples to take blessings of deities. We are not agitating only for Hindus, our agitation is for people of all faiths," Patil said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}