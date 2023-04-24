Referring to former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik's revelations on the Pulwama terror attack, Thackeray said, "Union minister Amit Shah recently wondered why Malik didn't speak when he was the governor. But Malik has already replied to it claiming he was asked by the prime minister to keep mum." The challenge before the country is not the BJP, but overcoming the damages it has done to the state and the country while being in power, he said. "They (BJP) are misleading people to such an extent that the latter don't even realise how they are being harmed," Thackeray charged. Earlier, Thackeray unveiled the statue of late R O Patil, who was a two-time MLA from Pachora belonging to the Shiv Sena, and asked his supporters to back his daughter Vaishali Patil for the Pachora constituency in Assembly polls. Jalgaon district comprises two Lok Sabha and 11 assembly seats. The two Lok Sabha seats are Jalgaon and Raver, both represented by the BJP. Of the total 11 Assembly seats - in the 2019 polls, the Shiv Sena won four seats - Chopda-ST (Latabai Sonawane), Jalgaon Rural (Gulabrao Patil), Erandol (Chimanrao Patil) and Pachora (Kishor Patil). All four have switched over to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.