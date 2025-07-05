Uddhav Thackeray, Raj’s mega rally LIVE: Brothers hug in rare moment amid sounds of bell, a fist pump at Worli dome

Estranged brother Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray shared an iconic moment on Saturday (July 5). Divided by politics but united over the Marathi pride, the two cousins shared a hug for the first time in 20 years. The rare spectacle was witnessed during a joint rally in Worli.

The chiefs of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) came together to celebrat their “victory” after the Maharashtra government scrapped two Government Resolutions (GRs) that sought to introduce Hindi as the third language for students of Classes 1 to 5 studying in English and Marathi medium schools in the state.

Uddhav says he and Raj Thackeray will capture power Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday that he and Raj Thackeray together “will capture power in Mumbai civic body and Maharashtra.” He said, “We have come together to stay together.”

‘Fadnavis did what Balasaheb Thackeray could not do’ Addressing a mass gathering at Worli Dome on Saturday, MNS chief Raj Thackeray said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis managed to do what Balasaheb Thackeray could not – “bring myself and Uddhav together.”

“I am sharing stage with Uddhav Thackeray after almost 20 years,” Raj Thackeray said at rally in Mumbai.

He alleged that the decision on three-language formula was precursor to plan of separating Mumbai from Maharashtra.

‘Marathi Manush’ Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said on Saturday that the two prominent leaders of the Thackeray family will give direction to the Marathi Manush.

“It is like a festival for all of us in Maharashtra that two prominent leaders of the Thackeray family, who separated due to their political ideologies, are finally coming together to share a stage after 20 years,” Raut said.