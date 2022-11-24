Uddhav Thackeray's jibe at Maha Guv's Shivaji Maharaj comment: Centre should take back the Amazon parcel1 min read . 06:05 PM IST
Uddhav Thackeray's comments come days after Maharashtra Governor said Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of olden days
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's statement regarding Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is drawing flak from all political parties, including NCP and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction.
Thackeray said on Thursday, as quoted by news agency ANI, “I request the Central Government to take back the Amazon parcel which they have sent in form of the Governor"
Shiv Sena leader's comments come days after Koshyari at an event commented that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of "olden days".
Addressing a function at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad on Saturday, the Maharashtra Governor said, "If someone asks who your idol is, you don't have to go out looking for one. You will find them right here in Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has become an old idol now, you can find new ones -- from Babasaheb Ambedkar to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari."
Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said, "When I heard his comments about Shiv Chhatrapati...now he has crossed all the limits. He did praise Shivaji Maharaj yesterday, but it is a late realisation. I think the President and the Prime Minister should take a decision (about Koshyari). Such people should not be given crucial posts."
The post of governor represents an institution and in order to maintain the dignity of that post, we did not comment against Koshyari earlier, the NCP supremo added.
Koshyari is on a two-day Delhi tour starting Thursday.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an emotive and iconic figure in Maharashtra, transcending political affiliations, and the governor's remark on the Maratha warrior did not go down well with leaders. It sparked a massive furore and drew censure from Maratha organisations and Opposition leaders alike.
(With inputs from agencies)
