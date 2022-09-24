During its two-and-half-year governance, the MVA government did not function as per the principles and teachings of the late Shiv Sena founder
Hitting out at former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Minister Dada Bhuse said that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government did not function as per the principles of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.
While addressing Hindu Garva Garjana Samparka Yatra by Shiv Sainiks (Eknath Shinde faction), Bhuse also said, “During its two-and-half-year governance, the MVA government did not function as per the principles and teachings of the late Shiv Sena founder. And only the Congress and NCP had benefitted from the alliance."
The Shiv Sena witnessed a bitter split in June this year. Shinde, who had led a rebellion within the party ranks, was sworn-in as the chief minister on June 30 with the support of the BJP
