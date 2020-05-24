Uddhav Thackeray says need to learn to live with coronavirus

MUMBAI: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said people will have to learn to live with coronavirus as the number of cases continues to rise in the state over the past few days.

"...The corona crisis began in March-April. Now suddenly the number of these patients increased. I have already given you an idea about this. The virus multiplies. There is no limit to this multiplication," said Thackarey.

He said there are 33,786 active patients in Maharashtra, a total of 47,000 cases recorded and about 13,000 people are corona-free. So far, 3.5 lakh covid-19 tests have been done in the state, he said. There have been 1,577 deaths from the infection in the state till date.

"It is true that corona patients are suffering, but the crisis has come when no one is alert. At present, 7,000 beds will be available, and by the end of May, 13,000 to 14,000 beds will be available in the state," said Thackeray.

"More and more patients need oxygen, it was realized that more such facilities are required in the hospital. There is a need for blood donation again in the state now for getting adequate blood supply for the next 8-10 days, willing blood donors should come forward," said Thackarey.

Thackeray said people in rural areas like Marathwada, Vidarbha, North Maharashtra, and Konkan have cooperated well and kept covid-19 under control, he said.

"They ask why the benefits of the package announced by the Centre was not given. The package was worth lakhs of crores, but did it come to hand? It is important to create health facilities, food grains and treatment is more important than packages, help for all classes," said Thackeray.

The state government released 481 trains for migrants, costing ₹85 crore, to send these workers to 6-7 lakh villages. Buses transported 3.8 lakh people to the borders of their respective states at a cost of ₹75 crore, said Thackeray.

"In the next 15 days, the picture will be clearer in the country, because migration has taken place on a large scale, I said in a video conferencing with Sonia Gandhi, 50,000 industries have been started, 6 lakh workers have been recruited. We are trying to give seeds to the farmers in the state, buying 75 to 80% cotton. But don't do politics-- even if you start, we will not do it, Maharashtra's responsibility and trust is in us, our cabinet will not let it go," said Thackeray.





