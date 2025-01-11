The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) made a surprising announcement on Saturday, January 10, regarding local body elections, sparking concerns over the opposition INDIA bloc's unity, PTI reported. Shiv Sena (UBT) declared it would contest the local body polls independently amid a blame game following the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s defeat in the state assembly elections.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticised the alliance, citing two key roadblocks to contesting elections as part of the alliance. He alleged that party workers have been severely impacted by a lack of opportunities within the alliance and the stifling of organisational growth.

“In an alliance, workers of individual parties don't get opportunities, and it hampers organisational growth. We will contest polls to the Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur and other municipal corporations, zilla parishads and panchayats on our strength,” PTI quoted Sanjay Raut as saying.

Besides, Sanjay Raut suggested that the INDIA bloc and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances—consisting of Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP)—were meant for Lok Sabha and assembly elections. Blaming Congress for the lack of coordination in the MVA, Sanjay Raut slammed Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar for indulging in a blame game over the MVA's defeat in the assembly polls.

Claiming that the INDIA bloc didn't convene any meeting after the Lok Sabha election results, Sanjay Raut asserted those who don't believe in consensus and compromise have no right to be in an alliance.

This development comes two days after Uddhav Thackeray-led party announced its support for Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP in the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections.

Amid signals of rift between MVA partners, the Congress leader reacted to Shiv Sena's (UBT) support for AAP and said the party's central leadership will decide whether Congress will contest solo or otherwise in local body polls.

Notably, the Maharashtra local body elections schedule has not been declared yet. According to Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s decision will impact the poll prospects of all three constituents of the MVA coalition.