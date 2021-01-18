OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Uddhav Thackeray speech 'obnoxious': Yediyurappa slams Maharashtra CM over his 'Karnataka-occupied areas' remarks
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (ANI Photo)
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (ANI Photo)

Uddhav Thackeray speech 'obnoxious': Yediyurappa slams Maharashtra CM over his 'Karnataka-occupied areas' remarks

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2021, 03:34 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Karnataka CM Yediyurappa said that it is painful that the Chief Minister of Maharashtra is trying to sabotage an amicable atmosphere

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday slammed the Maharashtra Chief Minister and said that Uddhav Thackeray's speech on the integration of Marathi language and culture into Maharashtra is contrary to the principles of the Indian Union.

"The statement of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's speech on the integration of Marathi language and culture into Maharashtra is obnoxious. This is contrary to the principles of the Indian Union. Mahajan report is final and true," Yediyurappa said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
After eight years, the RBI under the current Governor Shaktikanta Das has been building up the foreign exchange (forex) reserves, which as of January 15 stood at $586.1 billion, a lifetime high

Forex intervention by RBI to touch $93 billion by March: Report

2 min read . 05:06 PM IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Delhi govt directs officials not to rope in teachers for anything but Covid duty

2 min read . 05:04 PM IST
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, ideally, Maharashtra should not figure in the list of the states which have reported deaths in road accidents

Maharashtra among 3 states with the highest deaths in road accidents: Govt

1 min read . 05:01 PM IST
Indian Air Force soldiers march during the rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade at the Raisina hills, the government seat of power, in New Delhi, India, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. India celebrates Republic Day on Jan. 26, highlighted by a march past by different branches of the military as well as a display of arms and missiles. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Flypast at Republic Day parade will culminate with Rafale aircraft: IAF

1 min read . 05:01 PM IST

Also Read | Churn in India’s internet economy

Yediyurappa further said that it is painful that the Chief Minister of Maharashtra is trying to sabotage an amicable atmosphere.

"I am pained at Maharashtra Chief Minister’s remarks that can disturb the prevailing harmonious atmosphere. I expect Shri Uddhav Thackeray, as a true Indian, to show his commitment and respect to the principles of federalism in letter and spirit," the Karnataka CM said.

"Thus regionalism and talk of linguistics are detrimental to the unity of the country. I condemn this. In Karnataka, the Marathas are living with Kannadigas. While the Kannadigas in the border districts of Maharashtra are living with the Marathas," he added.

Earlier, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has also slammed Uddhav Thackeray and warned him against instigating a resolved issue.

What is the controversy?

Maharashtra claims Belagavi and a few other areas, which were a part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency but in Karnataka at present, on linguistic grounds, contending that the majority of the population in these areas is Marathi-speaking.

Thackeray has come under attack over his remarks on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue after he spoke about his government's commitment towards incorporating into the state the areas of Karnataka where Marathi-speaking people are in majority.

"Bringing Karnataka-wide Marathi-speaking and cultural region to Maharashtra will be a tribute to the soldiers who were martyred in this border war. We are united and committed to that. Respects to the martyrs with this promise," the CMO tweeted on Sunday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout