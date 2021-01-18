Subscribe
Home >News >India >Uddhav Thackeray speech 'obnoxious': Yediyurappa slams Maharashtra CM over his 'Karnataka-occupied areas' remarks
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (ANI Photo)

Uddhav Thackeray speech 'obnoxious': Yediyurappa slams Maharashtra CM over his 'Karnataka-occupied areas' remarks

1 min read . 03:34 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Karnataka CM Yediyurappa said that it is painful that the Chief Minister of Maharashtra is trying to sabotage an amicable atmosphere

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday slammed the Maharashtra Chief Minister and said that Uddhav Thackeray's speech on the integration of Marathi language and culture into Maharashtra is contrary to the principles of the Indian Union.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday slammed the Maharashtra Chief Minister and said that Uddhav Thackeray's speech on the integration of Marathi language and culture into Maharashtra is contrary to the principles of the Indian Union.

"The statement of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's speech on the integration of Marathi language and culture into Maharashtra is obnoxious. This is contrary to the principles of the Indian Union. Mahajan report is final and true," Yediyurappa said.

"The statement of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's speech on the integration of Marathi language and culture into Maharashtra is obnoxious. This is contrary to the principles of the Indian Union. Mahajan report is final and true," Yediyurappa said.

Yediyurappa further said that it is painful that the Chief Minister of Maharashtra is trying to sabotage an amicable atmosphere.

"I am pained at Maharashtra Chief Minister’s remarks that can disturb the prevailing harmonious atmosphere. I expect Shri Uddhav Thackeray, as a true Indian, to show his commitment and respect to the principles of federalism in letter and spirit," the Karnataka CM said.

"Thus regionalism and talk of linguistics are detrimental to the unity of the country. I condemn this. In Karnataka, the Marathas are living with Kannadigas. While the Kannadigas in the border districts of Maharashtra are living with the Marathas," he added.

Earlier, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has also slammed Uddhav Thackeray and warned him against instigating a resolved issue.

What is the controversy?

Maharashtra claims Belagavi and a few other areas, which were a part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency but in Karnataka at present, on linguistic grounds, contending that the majority of the population in these areas is Marathi-speaking.

Thackeray has come under attack over his remarks on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue after he spoke about his government's commitment towards incorporating into the state the areas of Karnataka where Marathi-speaking people are in majority.

"Bringing Karnataka-wide Marathi-speaking and cultural region to Maharashtra will be a tribute to the soldiers who were martyred in this border war. We are united and committed to that. Respects to the martyrs with this promise," the CMO tweeted on Sunday.

