Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to hold a key meeting with Dahi Handi Coordination Committee in Mumbai today via video conferencing. Various "Dahi Handi mandals" had requested the state govt to allow them to celebrate Dahi Handi while keeping it small scale.



Earlier, the Dahi Handi Coordination Committee held a meeting with state minister Aaditya Thackery, the members had said that they will form small pyramids with limited people involved and only allowing fully vaccinated people to participate in the festivities.

Dahi-handi -- earthen pitchers of curd or buttermilk are broken by multi-level human pyramids of `Govindas'' reaching for the Dahi handi, strung high up on a rope.

