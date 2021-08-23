Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Uddhav Thackeray to hold key meet on allowing 'Dahi Handi' celebrations in Maharashtra

1 min read . 08:54 AM IST Livemint

Maharashtra Chief Minister CM Uddhav Thackeray to hold a key meeting with Dahi Handi Coordination Committee in Mumbai today.

The meeting will take place via video conferencing after various "Dahi Handi mandals" had requested the state govt to allow them to celebrate Dahi Handi while keeping it small scale, according to news agency ANI.

Earlier, the Dahi Handi Coordination Committee held a meeting with state minister Aaditya Thackery, the members had said that they will form small pyramids with limited people involved and only allowing fully vaccinated people to participate in the festivities.

Dahi-handi -- earthen pitchers of curd or buttermilk are broken by multi-level human pyramids of `Govindas'' reaching for the Dahi handi, strung high up on a rope.

