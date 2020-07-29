Subscribe
Home >News >India >Uddhav Thackeray to visit Pune on Thursday to review COVID-19 situation
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray to visit Pune on Thursday to review COVID-19 situation

1 min read . 05:26 PM IST PTI

This will be Uddhav Thackeray's first visit to Pune ever since the coronavirus outbreak began

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Pune on Thursday to take stock of the coronavirus situation in the district, officials said.

This will be Thackeray's first visit to Pune ever since the coronavirus outbreak began.

"The chief minister will visit Pune and take a review of the district's COVID-19 response," an official from the district administration said on Wednesday.

Pune district so far has reported over 74,000 COVID-19 cases and 1,792 deaths, officials said.

