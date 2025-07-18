Uddhav Thackeray's stern warning to Fadnavis govt in Maharashtra amid language row: 'Won't let you...'

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that his party will not allow Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led government to impose any language on students in the state, reported PTI.

Uddhav Thackeray also added that the image of Maharashtra has gone down in the country after scuffle in Vidhan Bhavan.

Earlier on Thursday, Uddhav Thackeray met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the chamber of legislative council chairperson Ram Shinde. During the meeting, which lasted for about half an hour, the former CM's son and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray was also present.

The meeting came a day after the Maharashtra CM took a veiled dig at Uddhav Thackeray, inviting him to join the treasury benches (ruling side) in the Vidhan Parishad.

On being asked, Aaditya Thackeray said the meeting was to discuss Marathi language related issues. "We put our view on why Hindi should not be imposed as the third language from Class I. We gave a collection of articles written by experts and non-political persons," the Worli MLA said.

Thackeray met the Chief Minister to hand over a compilation of news articles opposing the introduction of Hindi as a third language in Maharashtra, as he cited concerns of alleged linguistic imposition.

Not against Hindi language: The Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief clarified that his party is not against the Hindi language, however, had accused a few groups of comparing Marathi people to terrorists and undermining Marathi identity.

Against three-language policy: On Thursday, Aaditya Thackeray raised strong objections to the Maharashtra government's proposed three-language policy. He questioned its rationale and expressing concern over the plan to implement it from the primary school level.

"We are opposing the imposition of a three-language policy from the first class. Today, if you visit schools, it (three-language) is (implemented) from the fifth (class)...What kind of law have you (Maharashtra government) come up with, making it mandatory to learn three languages from the first class?" PTI quoted Aaditya Thackeray as saying to reporters.

"... Today we gave him a compilation of why there should not be a three-language policy from the first class as written by many journalists and editors...," he former Minister added.

According to the details, the now-withdrawn orders, related to the implementation of the three-language formula in state schools, had triggered widespread protests from Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction).