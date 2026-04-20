Udhampur bus crash: What caused the harrowing accident that killed 21 and left 29 injured in J&K? DIG reveals

An overcrowded private bus veered off a steep hillside in Udhampur on Monday, killing at least 21 people and injuring 29 others after striking an auto-rickshaw before overturning and landing upside down on the road below.

An Indian Army convoy travelling along the winding stretch quickly reached the scene and spearheaded rescue efforts after the driver reportedly lost control while navigating a sharp blind turn near Kagort village in the Ramnagar area around 10 am.

Officials said the bus was negotiating a sharp turn on a hilly stretch when the driver lost control, causing it to tumble down a steep, rocky slope of about 100 feet before coming to rest on a road below.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Udhampur-Reasi Range Shiv Kumar Sharma added that after going out of control on the curve, the bus also struck an auto-rickshaw on the lower road, leaving its occupants injured, according to Hindustan Times.

“A bus en route from Ramnagar to Udhampur lost control while negotiating a hilly stretch, plunged down the slope, and crushed an auto-rickshaw upon landing upside down on the road below,” PTI quoted Sharma as saying.

The vehicle was later uprighted with the help of a hydraulic crane, the DIG said.

Also Read | J&K: Top Jaish commander among two terrorists killed in encounter in Udhampur

He described the incident as deeply tragic, adding, "we stand in solidarity with the families who have lost their loved ones. Jammu and Kashmir Police stand with them in this hour of grief."

Shiv Kumar Sharma further said that Nalin Prabhat and Bhim Sen Tuti are monitoring the situation over the phone.

The exact cause of the accident has not been officially confirmed yet, although preliminary reports indicate the driver may have been unable to navigate the sharp turn, as per PTI. A probe has been launched to investigate the incident.

PM Modi announces ₹ 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of victims Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of those who died in the bus accident in Udhampur.

The Prime Minister took to X and said, “Pained to hear about the loss of lives due to a bus accident in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. I extend my heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

"An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the tragic mishap. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," the post added.