The minister said that the Benadi bridge was constructed in just 90 days by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) which is a BRO record till date. “The Pakka Kotha bridge is 181 metres long multi span bridge and was built in 102 days. The BRO has started construction of Ramban bridge on accelerated pace and Brihon bridge has been sanctioned under DGBR’s emergent powers and soon work will start there."