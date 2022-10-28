Udhampur, Kathua and Doda stand as first three districts in the country for construction of maximum numbers of all-weather rural roads, said Union Minister of state for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh on Friday.
Udhampur, Kathua and Doda stand as first three districts in the country for construction of maximum numbers of all-weather rural roads, said Union Minister of state for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh on Friday.
The minister said that the Benadi bridge was constructed in just 90 days by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) which is a BRO record till date. “The Pakka Kotha bridge is 181 metres long multi span bridge and was built in 102 days. The BRO has started construction of Ramban bridge on accelerated pace and Brihon bridge has been sanctioned under DGBR’s emergent powers and soon work will start there."
The minister said that the Benadi bridge was constructed in just 90 days by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) which is a BRO record till date. “The Pakka Kotha bridge is 181 metres long multi span bridge and was built in 102 days. The BRO has started construction of Ramban bridge on accelerated pace and Brihon bridge has been sanctioned under DGBR’s emergent powers and soon work will start there."
Singh said that the inauguration of new roads in Kathua district will help achieve road connectivity up to Zero Line on the international border. “I thank PM Modi for prompt approval of projects in my parliamentary constituency of Udhampur-Kathua-Doda. With 200 bridges including small puliyas, a sort of record has been made in the last 8 years of Modi government."
Singh said that the inauguration of new roads in Kathua district will help achieve road connectivity up to Zero Line on the international border. “I thank PM Modi for prompt approval of projects in my parliamentary constituency of Udhampur-Kathua-Doda. With 200 bridges including small puliyas, a sort of record has been made in the last 8 years of Modi government."
“In terms of PMGSY, Udhampur has stood first or second among all the districts in the country for constructing maximum numbers of all-weather rural roads for the last three consecutive years," he added.
“In terms of PMGSY, Udhampur has stood first or second among all the districts in the country for constructing maximum numbers of all-weather rural roads for the last three consecutive years," he added.
In May 2022, the Union Minister e-inaugurated nine newly completed PMGSY roads and four bridges in different parts of his constituency. In December 2021, of the nine bridges inaugurated in Jammu and Kashmir, four were in Udhampur-Doda Parliamentary constituency that included Birham bridge-I, Birham bridge-II (both in Udhampur district), Gutassa bridge in Doda, Nagrah bridge (Kishtwar).
In May 2022, the Union Minister e-inaugurated nine newly completed PMGSY roads and four bridges in different parts of his constituency. In December 2021, of the nine bridges inaugurated in Jammu and Kashmir, four were in Udhampur-Doda Parliamentary constituency that included Birham bridge-I, Birham bridge-II (both in Udhampur district), Gutassa bridge in Doda, Nagrah bridge (Kishtwar).
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dedicated 75 projects to the nation, a number of them falling in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, from village Shyok in Leh district of Ladakh. The projects are of very vital importance for the troops as well as the civilians.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dedicated 75 projects to the nation, a number of them falling in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, from village Shyok in Leh district of Ladakh. The projects are of very vital importance for the troops as well as the civilians.
Seven bridges e-inaugurated by the Defence Minister in Kathua district of Singh’s constituency include Jantriya, Konyali-I, Konyali-II, Chenab Badi, Pakka Kotha, Challa Nallah and Benadi.
Seven bridges e-inaugurated by the Defence Minister in Kathua district of Singh’s constituency include Jantriya, Konyali-I, Konyali-II, Chenab Badi, Pakka Kotha, Challa Nallah and Benadi.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.