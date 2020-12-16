Indian Railways' Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link national project(USBRL) has been described as the most difficult new railway line project undertaken in the entire Indian subcontinent, according to senior railway officials.

The USBRL project will join the Kashmir Valley to the Jammu region and the rest of India through the Indian Railways network. The total length of the railway line is 272 km.

Here are 10 facts that make the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link national project really a magnificent work of India's engineering marvel:

1.The USBRL is very challenging construction project due to difficult Himalayan terrain and extreme weather conditions.

2.Indian Railways are constructing railway lines, bridges, and tunnels in the Himalaya which are young fold mountains, still rising and seismically highly active (Zone IV &V).

3.As there is no flat land the project requires the construction of a large number of tunnels and viaducts.

4. Additional challenge was to build a network of approach roads. For providing motorable reach to the construction sites for transportation of heavy machinery, material, and men, the railways built more than a 205 km network of access roads costing about Rs. 2000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir. This also includes 1 Tunnel, 320 Road Bridges.

5. It was a difficult job and a project in itself due to the rocky mountainous terrain and arduous weather conditions. At some places, the challenges were even more as the hills have an almost straight face with more than 70-degree incline with deep valleys on the other side.

6. Construction of the wide network of access roads has provided connectivity to many remote and inaccessible villages, many of them up till now could only be reached by foot or by boats through the turbulent river. Hence, the immediate benefits of project execution are reaching the local population.

7.The routes will be electrified, minimizing dependency on fossil fuel. Most of the track in the project is either in tunnels or on bridges so least damaged to forested areas during construction or later.

8. The latest sanctioned cost of the project is ₹27,949 crore.

9.The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail project is highly essential to provide an alternative and reliable transportation system to Jammu and Kashmir to join Kashmir Valley to the Indian Railways network.

10.The Katra-Qazigund leg, which is the most difficult stretch of this project, and its alignment of this stretch which is 129 km long, passes through Patni and Pir Panjal ranges

