Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal. (PTI)
Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project to be completed by next year: Piyush Goyal

2 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2021, 07:25 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • The 272-km railway line is being undertaken at an estimated cost of 28,000 crore by the Northern Railway
  • Construction of the first three phases of the project has been completed

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) that would connect Kashmir with the rest of the country will be completed by next year, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet.

"Reviewed progress of Udhampur - Srinagar - Baramulla Rail Link project in Jammu & Kashmir and deliberated ways for early execution. The project will be completed by 2022 & will facilitate ease of transport for the people of J&K," Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet.

The 272 km railway line is being undertaken at an estimated cost of 28,000 crore by the Northern Railway. The first section connecting Udhampur to Katra and the third section between Banihal and Baramulla have been completed with both sections operational.

Work on the intervening 111 km section Katra-Banihal, the most arduous and treacherous portion due to its geology and extensive riverine system replete with deep gorges is ongoing. Most of the rail track is slated to be in tunnels or bridges in this section.

The Udhampur-Katra (25 km) section, Banihal-Qazigund (18 km) section and Qazigund-Baramulla (118 km) section have already been commissioned.

Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project (USBRL)

The USBRL is a national project undertaken by the Indian Railways for construction of broad-gauge railway line through the Himalayas with the aim of connecting the Kashmir region with rest of the country. The all-weather, comfortable, convenient and cost-effective mass transportation system will be the catalyst for the overall development of the northernmost alpine region of the country.

Construction of the first three phases of the project has been completed and the line is in operational use for running of trains between Baramulla-Banihal in Kashmir valley and Jammu-Udhampur-Katra in Jammu region.

Three agencies -- IRCON, KRCL and Northern Railway are involved in this project. Many international agencies and premier Indian institutes like IIT Roorkee, IIT Delhi, DRDO and Geological Survey of India are providing expertise in planning and implementation.

-With agency inputs

