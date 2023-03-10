Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link: Railways shares progress work| Photos

Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link: Railways shares progress work| Photos

2 min read . 02:08 PM IST Livemint
USBRL project

  • The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramula Rail Link Project(USBRL) is 272 km-long.
  • The ambitious rail project starts from Udhampur to Baramulla joining the Kashmir valley with the Indian Railways network

The Ministry of Railways has shared the details of the Udhampur, Srinagar-Baramulla railway link (USBRL) project on Twitter.

According to the railway ministry, in the Katra-Banihal section, 93% of the work has been completed.

The finished work includes--tunnel mining, track laying, and bridge works.

USBRL project
USBRL project
Taking to Twitter, the minister wrote, "USBRL Project: Connecting Jammu & Kashmir! Katra-Banihal Section; Overall progress: 93%. Completed Works:

Tunnel Mining: 163.07Km of 163.88Km

Track Laying: 45.66km of 117.7Km

Major Bridges: 22 of 26

-1315 metre Chenab Bridge: 100%

-777 metre Bridge No. 43: 100%

-Anji Khad: 83%".

Last month, a railway official told PTI news agency that the USBRL project is heading towards completion with 90% of its sanctioned cost of 37,012.26 crore utilised.

Udhampur, Srinagar-Baramulla railway link (USBRL) project
Udhampur, Srinagar-Baramulla railway link (USBRL) project
With the completion of the project, Kashmir will be linked with the rest of the country.

About USBRL:

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramula Rail Link Project(USBRL) is 272 km-long. The ambitious rail project starts from Udhampur to Baramulla joining the Kashmir valley with the Indian Railways network under the USBRL.

This Project involves 38 Tunnels (combined length of 119 Km), the longest Tunnel (T-49) is having a length of 12.75 Km and is the country's longest transportation tunnel. There are 927 nos. of Bridges (combined length of 13 Km). These bridges include the iconic Chenab Bridge (Overall length of 1315 m, Arch span of 467 m, and height of 359 m above river bed) which will be the highest railway bridge in the world. Indian railway's first cable-stayed bridge is also being constructed on Anji Khad.

Chenab bridge on River Chenab

The iconic Chenab bridge is being constructed in Reasi district of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir under the most challenging Udampur- Srinagar- Baramulla- Rail-link project (USBRL) Project of Indian Railways. The bridge is about 111 km by Road from Jammu on the ongoing Katra- Banihal section.

Track laying work begins on the Chenab Rail Bridge, located 359 metres above the riverbed, in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Track laying work begins on the Chenab Rail Bridge, located 359 metres above the riverbed, in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
This iconic bridge across the river Chenab having a central span of 467 m is being built at a height of 359m from the bed level (The height of Qutub Minar is 72 m and of the Eiffel Tower is 324 m). This is the Highest railway bridge on the globe being constructed. For the construction of the Arch portion of the bridge over the river, a novel method of construction using the cable car is designed and commissioned.

Given the importance of the USBRL in providing seamless and hassle-free connectivity to Kashmir, the 272 km-long USBRL project was declared a “National Project" in 2002.

