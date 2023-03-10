Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link: Railways shares progress work| Photos

This Project involves 38 Tunnels (combined length of 119 Km), the longest Tunnel (T-49) is having a length of 12.75 Km and is the country's longest transportation tunnel. There are 927 nos. of Bridges (combined length of 13 Km). These bridges include the iconic Chenab Bridge (Overall length of 1315 m, Arch span of 467 m, and height of 359 m above river bed) which will be the highest railway bridge in the world. Indian railway's first cable-stayed bridge is also being constructed on Anji Khad.