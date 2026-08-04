Udhayanidhi denies 'double-meaning' remarks against Trisha Krishna, says ‘They have copy-pasted something I never said’

Udhayanidhi Stalin, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and a senior DMK leader, on Tuesday denied making any objectionable remarks against actor Trisha Krishnan, asserting that his speech was based on facts and dealt solely with the concerns of farmers.

Speaking to news agency PTI, after nearly 90 minutes of questioning at the Sengipatti Police Station in Thanjavur, Udhayanidhi accused the TVK government of targeting him and claimed he had been treated “like a terrorist". He also alleged that the government was attempting to suppress democratic rights.

Rejecting the allegations levelled against him, Udhayanidhi said his speech reviewed the performance of ministers over the past three months and highlighted the problems faced by farmers.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What remarks did Udhayanidhi Stalin make about Trisha Krishnan? ⌵ Udhayanidhi Stalin has denied making any derogatory remarks against actor Trisha Krishnan, asserting that his speech focused solely on farmers' concerns and did not include insults towards anyone. 2 Why did Udhayanidhi Stalin believe his comments were misrepresented? ⌵ He claimed that his speech was misquoted, stating that 'they have copy-pasted something I never said' and emphasized that his remarks were meant to highlight the issues faced by farmers in Tamil Nadu. 3 How did Udhayanidhi Stalin respond to the allegations against him? ⌵ Stalin stated he was ready to face the case legally and aimed to challenge the accusations through judicial means, maintaining that he had not spoken inappropriately. 4 Should Udhayanidhi Stalin be concerned about the political fallout from his comments? ⌵ Given the political tensions and accusations from rival parties, Stalin should consider the potential implications of his remarks on his political career and party relations. 5 What actions did the government take against Udhayanidhi Stalin after his speech? ⌵ Following the alleged remarks, Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested by the police in relation to an FIR filed over his comments, which sparked protests and significant political backlash in Tamil Nadu.

“Not only that, I spoke with evidence, pointing out what each minister has been doing over these three months. But instead of being capable of responding to all that, we have a Chief Minister who is incompetent, incapable and ineffective—a dummy Chief Minister," he said.

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'They have copy-pasted something I never said' The DMK leader alleged that statements he never made had been added to his speech.

“They have copy-pasted something I never said and added a few things to it. I did not speak wrongly about anyone; I spoke entirely for the farmers."

He reiterated that his only demand was for the Chief Minister to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the water issue affecting farmers.

“I spoke about farmers’ demands. All I said was that the Chief Minister should call an all-party meeting on the water issue," he said.

'Ready to face this case legally' Udhayanidhi said he was prepared to fight the case through legal channels.

“I’m ready to face this case legally," he said, adding that all DMK MLAs would meet the party leadership ahead of the Assembly session.

“All our MLAs will meet our leader tomorrow before the Assembly session," he said.

Earlier in the day, Udhayanidhi was taken to the Sengipatti Police Station for questioning in connection with a case registered over remarks he allegedly made during a public meeting involving actor Trisha Krishnan. He was allowed to leave after nearly 90 minutes.

His appearance before the police came amid an ongoing political row over the alleged remarks.

After stepping out of the police station, Udhayanidhi greeted a large crowd of DMK workers and supporters who had gathered outside. Party cadres welcomed him with slogans as he left the premises.

Meanwhile, actor Maria Juliana criticised the government's action, saying, “TVK government is suppressing democratic right to express opinion. Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks were twisted to file a fabricated case against him."