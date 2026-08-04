Udhayanidhi Stalin gets bail after double-entendre remarks on Trisha; MK Stalin reacts to son's detention | Top updates

DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, embroiled in controversy over his alleged 'vulgar' remarks about actor Trisha Krishnan – was granted anticipatory bail after completing his questioning. The Madras High Court also directed him to cooperate with the investigation whenever required.

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Udhayanidhi, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, was taken into custody from his residence in Neelankarai, Chennai, on Tuesday morning by the police, prompting protests by DMK cadres and disrupting normal life in several parts of the southern state.

Stalin allegedly made the remarks during a public meeting in Thanjavur on Monday. As police detained him, the DMK leader told reporters that he had "not said anything wrong".

Udhayanidhi Stalin news: What we know so far

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did Udhayanidhi Stalin say about Trisha that caused controversy? ⌵ Udhayanidhi Stalin allegedly made a remark during a public meeting that was interpreted as a double entendre related to actress Trisha Krishnan while discussing the Cauvery water issue, leading to accusations of vulgarity. 2 Why was Udhayanidhi Stalin granted anticipatory bail? ⌵ He was granted anticipatory bail by the Madras High Court after being taken into custody for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Trisha, with the court directing him to cooperate with the ongoing investigation. 3 How did political parties react to Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks? ⌵ Political reactions included sharp criticism from the BJP and TVK, with accusations of vulgarity and calls for an apology, while DMK leaders defended Stalin, insisting his comments were misinterpreted. 4 What legal actions were taken against Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks? ⌵ Udhayanidhi Stalin was charged under multiple sections of law, including those promoting enmity between groups, as well as the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, following a complaint filed by TVK. 5 Should Udhayanidhi Stalin have made such controversial remarks? ⌵ Critics argue that his remarks were inappropriate and should have been avoided, while supporters defend his right to express opinions, stating his comments were taken out of context.

The ruling TVK lodged a complaint against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin over his alleged offensive remarks about actor Trisha.

Following the complaint filed at the Thanjavur East police station, police registered a case against Udhayanidhi and later detained him at his residence in Chennai.

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The detention sparked protests across Tamil Nadu, with DMK leaders and party workers taking to the streets. Meanwhile, the DMK moved the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail for Udhayanidhi Stalin. The plea was heard after 2 pm on Tuesday.

After hearing the submissions made by the TVK government, the court directed the police to release Udhayanidhi Stalin "today itself" once questioning was completed. The DMK leader was taken to Thanjavur for questioning and was released after the process was completed, in line with the court's directions.

During a rally, while Udhayanidhi was addressing a gathering on the Cauvery water dispute, sections of the crowd began chanting "Trisha, Trisha".

Also Read | Relief for Udhayanidhi Stalin | Tamil Nadu LoP will be released today

The controversy erupted after the remarks made at the rally, with opposition parties accusing the DMK leader of making a double-entendre comment targeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay while responding to slogans raised by party workers.

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Acting on a complaint filed by TVK, the Thanjavur police registered an FIR against Udhayanidhi Stalin under charges of promoting enmity between groups, along with provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

TVK also approached the National Commission for Women (NCW), alleging that Udhayanidhi's remarks were "vulgar", "objectifying" and "sexually suggestive". In its complaint, the party sought legal action against the DMK leader, an unconditional public apology, and the commission's intervention.

MK Stalin reacts to son's detention DMK president MK Stalin reacted to the detention of his son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, accusing Chief Minister Vijay's government of trying to conceal its "glaring failures".

In a post on X, Stalin accused the government of using the arrest to divert attention from the Cauvery issue and said the High Court's order was a setback to what he described as the BJP government's "fascist tendencies".

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Beginning his statement, Stalin wrote, "Arrogance paves the way for destruction; persistent arrogance hastens destruction!"

He said the DMK-led protest in Thanjavur had been organised to condemn what he described as the BJP government's indifferent and arrogant approach to safeguarding Tamil Nadu's rights over the Cauvery river and preventing the Mekedatu dam project.

According to Stalin, party workers, farmers and members of the public participated in the protest and voiced their concerns.

He said Udhayanidhi, who addressed the rally, criticised the BJP government over the Cauvery issue and questioned its handling of farmers' concerns.

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Stalin quoted Udhayanidhi as accusing the government of failing to secure Cauvery water, stop the Mekedatu dam project and address the distress faced by farmers, while focusing instead on issues related to a film.

He further alleged that the government, unable to respond to those criticisms, shifted attention by arresting Udhayanidhi. Stalin claimed that police arrived at his son's residence, arrested him and took him to Thanjavur despite his position as Leader of the Opposition.

Trisha Krishnan and Vijay's relationship rumours Trisha and Vijay, who is already married, have long been rumoured to be romantically involved. Recently, Vijay's wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, fuelled the speculation after filing for divorce. According to ANI, she accused Vijay of having an extramarital relationship with an unnamed actress.

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About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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