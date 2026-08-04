Udhayanidhi Stalin arrested over alleged derogatory remarks against actor Trisha; here's how DMK, other leaders reacted

Political chaos erupted in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday after police arrested Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Udhayanidhi Stalin from his Chennai residence, a day after he allegedly made derogatory remarks involving actor Trisha Krishnan and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

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The controversy during a public meeting on the Cauvery water issue in Thanjavur has snowballed into a major political flashpoint in Tamil Nadu, with rival parties launching sharp attacks and demanding action against him. While the DMK has defended Stalin, insisting his remarks were taken out of context, the BJP and Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) have accused him of making an objectionable double entendre directed at actor Trisha, intensifying the political war of words.

Also Read | TN LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin arrested over remarks against actor Trisha, CM Vijay

Here's what happened During his address on Monday in Thanjavur, Stalin accused Vijay of remaining focused solely on targeting the DMK and making what he described as "false allegations" against the party's leaders. As he spoke, sections of the crowd repeatedly chanted "Trisha, Trisha," while several senior DMK leaders seated on the dais were seen laughing.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What were Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial remarks about Trisha Krishnan? ⌵ During a public meeting in Thanjavur, Udhayanidhi Stalin made remarks that were interpreted by some as derogatory towards actor Trisha Krishnan, leading to allegations of a double entendre focused on her. 2 Why was Udhayanidhi Stalin arrested? ⌵ Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested following an FIR filed against him for allegedly making derogatory remarks involving actor Trisha and Chief Minister Vijay during a protest meeting related to the Cauvery water issue. 3 How did the DMK respond to the allegations against Udhayanidhi Stalin? ⌵ The DMK defended Udhayanidhi Stalin, stating that his comments were taken out of context and asserting that they were intended to address the Cauvery water issue rather than to insult anyone. 4 What actions have the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam taken against Udhayanidhi Stalin's comments? ⌵ The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Women against Udhayanidhi Stalin, seeking an unconditional apology for his alleged derogatory remarks. 5 Should Udhayanidhi Stalin have apologized for his remarks? ⌵ This is a matter of debate. Critics, including BJP and TVK leaders, have called for an apology, while Stalin and the DMK maintain that his comments were misinterpreted and appropriate for the context.

The remarks later sparked a political row, with TVK and other opposition leaders alleging they amounted to a double entendre directed at Trisha, an allegation the DMK has denied, insisting the comments referred only to the Cauvery water issue.

Stalin was taken into custody by the Thanjavur (East) Police from his residence in Neelankarai, Chennai, and taken to Thanjavur for questioning in connection with an FIR registered over remarks he made during a Cauvery protest meeting on Monday.

Following his arrest, according to ANI, the Tamil Nadu LoP said, "I did not name anybody, and I did not speak in bad taste. I am ready to face the consequences, and I am not afraid of arrest."

Stalin said, "They have propagated fake news by using 'Cut, Copy, Paste' to claim I said something I never said. I am not the kind of person to be intimidated by all this. I will face it legally," and added that the police action against him was a "comedy."

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He has been booked under several sections, including 61, 79, 192, 196, 296(b), 351(2), and 352 of the BNS, Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, and Section 67 of the IT Act.

Political reactions to Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks While the TVK and BJP slammed the leader for his alleged derogatory remarks, the DMK defended its LoP.

TVK MLA Rhevanth Charan termed the remark "disgusting" and accused the DMK leadership of lowering the standards of political discourse.

BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan also hit out at the DMK MLA, calling his speech "vulgar" and "laced with double entendres."

Meanwhile, DMK MP Kanimozhi called his arrest an act of "revenge" by the TVK. In a post on X, she wrote, “If the government wants to personally take revenge on the Opposition Leader, Thiru. @Udhaystalin, let it file a case. Let the court deliver its verdict.”

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P. Wilson of the DMK also defended the LoP after his detention, calling it an "atrocious act" by the Tamil Nadu government. Wilson alleged that the FIR against Stalin was intended to divert attention from issues concerning farmers and the ongoing Cauvery water dispute.

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Speaking to ANI, Wilson added that Stalin had not made the alleged remarks and blamed the state government for suppressing dissent. "This is one of the atrocious acts of the state government. Yesterday, the DMK party organised a statewide agitation because the ruling TVK government has given up and is not working for the rights of the farmers and the people of Tamil Nadu. Since Udhayanidhi pointed out that the Chief Minister is always thinking about suppressing the voices of dissent, the police have now registered an FIR against him," he added.

Another DMK leader, RS Bharathi, also extended support to the state LoP and alleged that he was detained for performing his political duties and that the police action amounted to contempt of court.

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A party spokesperson, TKS Elangovan, said he listened to Stalin's entire speech and that he did not say anything that people and the opposition had claimed.

Elangovan added, "Nothing was insulting in his speech. He did not even mention the name of the actor. He was only attacking the government. The problem with this government is that they don't care about the people of Tamil Nadu. They are being used by someone to attack the DMK. Their party started only to attack us."

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram also reacted to Stalin's alleged remarks, calling them "avoidable." He added, "Frivolous, flippant comments should be avoided by senior political leaders. The remark was completely avoidable."

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami also lashed out at Stalin. In a post on X, he wrote, "We have been saying for many years that Mr. Udhayanithi needs a muzzle. His continued habit of speaking out of turn without understanding the dignity of the position he holds, and his degrading remarks about women, are strongly condemnable."

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However, he also criticised Vijay's government for arresting him and urged the state government to withdraw the action against Stalin.

(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.

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