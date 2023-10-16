DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin embroiled in controversy for remark on 'Jai Shri Ram' chants during India vs Pakistan match.

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's comment has again sparked a political row. The son of Tamil Cheif Minister MK Stalin has shared a video of the recetly held India vs Pakistan World Cup match in which spectators were seen chanting slogan 'Jai Shri Ram'. Udhayanidhi Stalin captioned the video as 'new low'. He stated that using sports as "a tool to spread hatred is condemnable."

The 'Jai Shri Ram' chants were made as Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan made his way to the dugout during the match.

Rizwan scored 49 runs and Pakistan could put on board only 191, a target which India chased without much fuss to record its eighth straight win over the arch-rivals in World Cups.

Stalin tweeted, "India is renowned for its sportsmanship and hospitality. However, the treatment meted out to Pakistan players at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is unacceptable and a new low. Sports should be a unifying force between countries, fostering true brotherhood. Using it as a tool to spread hatred is condemnable".

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale also criticised the fans for heckling Rizwan.

"PM Modi desperately wants India to host the 2036 Olympics. But if this is what BJP has reduced our audiences to - where they heckle a Pakistani player with chants of Jai Shri Ram - massive doubts remain over whether we're qualified & sporting enough to host ANY international sporting event," he wrote.

Earlier, Udhayanidhi sparked a row with his remarks on Sanatana Dharma. He said that Sanatana Dharma is against the idea of social justice and must be "eradicated". "Sanatana is like malaria and dengue and so it must be eradicated and not opposed," he said last month.

Reacting to Stalin's latest remark, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia posted on X in Hindi, "This hateful dengue, malaria mosquito is out to spread poison again. You don't have a problem when a match is paused for namaz on the field," he said. "Our Lord Ram resides in every corner of the universe, so say Jai Shri Ram," he added.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai also slammed Udhayanidhi asking why he is “criticising only Sanatana."

