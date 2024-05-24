'Udta Bengaluru': BJP, Congress spar as Kollywood actress, 85 others test positive for drugs at rave party — 10 points
The Bengaluru Police busted a rave party at a farmhouse, which was allegedly attended by 103 people – 73 men and 30 women. Of them, 86 people tested positive for narcotics, police said, citing medical tests. The event was organised under the pretext of a birthday party.
A day after the Bengaluru Police busted a rave party where at least 86 of the 103 attendees tested positive for drugs, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday hit out at the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka for the alleged "deteriorating law and order situation" in the state. The saffron party termed the Silicon City "Udta Bengaluru" and alleged that the city is becoming the "adda" for narcotic substances and rave parties.