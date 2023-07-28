Breaking News
Udupi video case: Local court grants anticipatory bail to 3 accused students1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 09:37 PM IST
Earlier on 25 July, a case against the three students and the college management was registered by Malpe police for failing to furnish evidence.
The local magistrate court on 28 July granted anticipatory bail to three accused female students in the Udupi video case -- accused of taking a video of another student in a college washroom, reported PTI.
