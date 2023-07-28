The local magistrate court on 28 July granted anticipatory bail to three accused female students in the Udupi video case -- accused of taking a video of another student in a college washroom, reported PTI .

Earlier on 25 July, a case against the three students and the college management was registered by Malpe police for failing to furnish evidence. But on Friday, the the students surrendered before the Additional Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate First Class Court of Judge Shyam Prakash.

This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.