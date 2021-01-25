Udyam Sarathi: Adityanath launches app for youth to explore self-employment

On the occasion of 71st foundation day of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched 'Udyam Sarathi' app to help youth to explore self-employment opportunities.

As per the government statement, this application will provide all information related to self-employment and the job industry at one click.

The app, prepared under the ODOP scheme and considered to be a master-key for exploring self-employment opportunities to the youth. Through the Udyam Sarathi app, youth would easily be able to get a varied range of business opportunities in different departments and sectors of the state and the Central government.

The app will also provide assistance by the State government, the opinion of experts as well as details of the entire process of loan availability for youth to start self-employment. In addition to this, the app has details of market availability, information regarding business models, and strategies for development.

Under the vision of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas', this App is poised to benefit the women and farmers looking for avenues of self-employment.

The government's main objective is to make Uttar Pradesh the most developed state with the highest employment rate which will further push the state to become the biggest enterprise hub of the country.

However, the Samaj Kalyan department of the state government also issued 1,43,929 scholarships to the students.

Earlier this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "I convey my best wishes to all the people of Uttar Pradesh on the state's foundation day. This holy land of sacrifice, culture, and tradition is playing a vital role in fulfilling the idea of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Uttar Pradesh was recognised as a state of India on January 24, 1950.

