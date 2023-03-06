UG admission at Kashmir University: From this academic session, admission to be done via CUET2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 06:02 AM IST
The last date for online submission of application forms is March 12, 2023 (till 9 pm), while the last date for successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit/NET-Banking/UPI is also March 12 (till 11:50 pm)
The University of Kashmir will be admitting students to Undergraduate programmes in its affiliated colleges on the basis of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) from the current academic session (2023) which will be in line with the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines and implementation of National Education Policy-2020.
