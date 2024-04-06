Ugadi may bring sigh of relief for Bengaluru! IMD predicts rainfall on THIS day
Bengaluru may receive moderate rainfall in the second week of April after Ugadi festival. Check full IMD weather foarecast here.
Good news for Bengalureans! After reeling under sweltering heat days over the past one month, Bengaluru people can now hope for a sigh of relief following Ugadi, a Hindu festival on April 9, as the India Meteorological Department has predicted light rainfall in the capital city of Karnataka.