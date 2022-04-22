Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  UGC, AICTE urge Indian students to not pursue higher education in Pakistan

UGC, AICTE urge Indian students to not pursue higher education in Pakistan

However, migrants and their children who have acquired higher education degree in Pakistan and have been awarded citizenship by India would be eligible for seeking employment in India
1 min read . 10:21 PM IST Livemint

The UGC said any Indian student who intends to take admission in any degree college or educational institution of Pakistan will not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged Indian students not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing higher education, according to an official statement. The advisory was issued along with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged Indian students not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing higher education, according to an official statement. The advisory was issued along with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

"All concerned are advised not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing higher education," UGC said.

"All concerned are advised not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing higher education," UGC said.

The UGC said any Indian student who intends to take admission in any degree college or educational institution of Pakistan will not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India on the basis of such educational qualifications (in any subject) acquired in Pakistan.

The UGC said any Indian student who intends to take admission in any degree college or educational institution of Pakistan will not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India on the basis of such educational qualifications (in any subject) acquired in Pakistan.

However, migrants and their children who have acquired higher education degree in Pakistan and have been awarded citizenship by India would be eligible for seeking employment in India after obtaining security clearance from home ministry.

However, migrants and their children who have acquired higher education degree in Pakistan and have been awarded citizenship by India would be eligible for seeking employment in India after obtaining security clearance from home ministry.

There was no immediate response from officials on the reason behind issuing the advisory.

There was no immediate response from officials on the reason behind issuing the advisory.

The UGC had issued an advisory in 2019 against studying in institutes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The UGC had issued an advisory in 2019 against studying in institutes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).