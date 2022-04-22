UGC, AICTE urge Indian students to not pursue higher education in Pakistan

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The UGC said any Indian student who intends to take admission in any degree college or educational institution of Pakistan will not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged Indian students not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing higher education, according to an official statement. The advisory was issued along with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).
"All concerned are advised not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing higher education," UGC said.
The UGC said any Indian student who intends to take admission in any degree college or educational institution of Pakistan will not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India on the basis of such educational qualifications (in any subject) acquired in Pakistan.
However, migrants and their children who have acquired higher education degree in Pakistan and have been awarded citizenship by India would be eligible for seeking employment in India after obtaining security clearance from home ministry.
There was no immediate response from officials on the reason behind issuing the advisory.