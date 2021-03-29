UGC allows two dozen central schemes to continue for one more year

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has allowed over two dozen educational schemes to continue at least for another year. These include a set of research funding initiatives whose tenure was coming to an end.

It was decided that the schemes will continue till 31 March 2022, the education regulator said after an internal meeting. The schemes include funding for autonomous colleges, scholarships to promote education among minorities, and fellowships for doctoral students, among others.

The regulator has also allowed the establishment and upgradation of Hindi departments, UGC chair in universities and the NDA government’s ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ in higher educational institutions to continue. Trans-disciplinary research on developing economies and UGC grants for UG students have also received an extension.

The extension of the schemes means higher educational institution will continue to get funding from the apex education regulator and thousands of students will continue to get fellowship and scholarship based either on merit or socio-economic classifications to continue their education.

India is home to almost 51,000 colleges and universities. Over 37 million students are pursuing education in these institutions. The grants and fellowships are a key source of funding for many colleges and universities who use it either for their regular expenses or for furthering student aid and research.

