The chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) M Jagadesh Kumar announced that the online applications for the Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG)-2023 will start on Thursday night (i.e. 9 February 2023). The chairman of the UGC also released other crucial details regarding the conduct of the national-level examination.

Kumar said that the last date for the application of CUET 2023 is 12 March 2023 and the candidates will receive information about the city of examination by 30 April. He added that candidates can download their admit cards from the website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) from the second week of May 2023.

"Online submission of application form for CUET-UG for admission to undergraduate programs will start tonight. The last date for submission of applications is March 12, 2023. The announcement of the city of examination is on April 30. Downloading of Admit cards from the NTA website from the second week of May 2023," Kumar said on Thursday.

The UGC chairman announced that the date for the CUET (UG) 2023 examination is 21 May 2023.

CUET (UG) is a common entrance examination conducted by the NTA for admissions into undergraduate programs in all central universities. The examination is part of the new scheme of admission launched for the academic year 2022-23.

The examination is conducted at centers all over the country in different phases. The process also went into technical glitches during the examination in 2022, due to which re-examination was conducted at multiple centers.

“The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas, and help establish better connect with the Universities," the Ministry of Education said in a statement.

