Additionally, just yesterday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said there are no plans to merge JEE and NEET with the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for the next two years. UGC Chief said, “merger of NEET and JEE with CUET is an idea we are floating, so that there is wider discussion among stakeholders, there is no formal decision that we have taken on this...nothing will be imposed on students from the top that from next year there will be a joint exam."