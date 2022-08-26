UGC declares 21 universities as 'fake'; 8 in Delhi

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday declared 21 universities as 'fake' and not empowered to confer any degree, the majority of which are in Delhi followed by Uttar Pradesh
The University Grants Commission (UGC) declared 21 universities as "fake" on Friday, saying that these universities are not empowered to confer any degree. Out of the 21 universities, the maximum are in Delhi (8) followed by Uttar Pradesh (4).
UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said, "At least 21 self-styled, unrecognised institutions which are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, have been declared as fake universities and these are not empowered to confer any degree."
The official notice from UGC read, "Students and Public at large are hereby informed that presently following 21 self-styled, unrecognised institutions which are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, have been declared as fake universities and these are not empowered to confer any degree."
The notice also laid out the distinction between the self-styled universities and the universities recognised by the UGC to award degrees.
(1) The right of conferring or granting degrees shall be exercised only by a University established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provincial Act or a State Act or an institution deemed to be a University under Section 3 or an institution specially empowered by an Act of Parliament to confer or grant degrees.
(2) Save as provided in sub-Section (1), no person or authority shall confer, or grant, or hold himself or itself out as entitled to confer or grant, any degree......"
UGC also mentioned in the notification that "Section 23 of the UGC Act prohibits the use of the word 'University' by any institution other than a university established as stated above."
UGC also mentioned in the notification that "Section 23 of the UGC Act prohibits the use of the word 'University' by any institution other than a university established as stated above."