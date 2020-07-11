Home >News >India >UGC directive on final exams will affect interests of students: Mamata to PM
West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee (ANI)

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2020, 07:36 PM IST PTI

  • Flagging some serious adversarial concern of UGC decision of holding exams, Bengal CM requested PM Modi to revise his government's decision regarding final semester exams

KOLKATA : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, urging him to re-examine the UGC directive that mandated final examinations in colleges and universities by September-end.

In her letter, the chief minister said the July 6 guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC) will adversely affect the interests of students.

"I understand that various states have already raised the issue with the government of India, expressing their concerns and disagreement with the new guidelines," Banerjee said in her letter.

"I would, therefore, request you to get the matter re-examined immediately...," she said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

