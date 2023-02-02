UGC further extends deadline for feedback on foreign university campuses in India. Check new date
This would be the second extension of the deadline. Earlier, the commission had extended it till 3 February.
The deadline to receive feedback on draft norms for setting up foreign university campuses has been further extended till February 20, the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced in an official notification. This would be the second extension of the deadline. Earlier, the commission had extended it till 3 February.
