The deadline to receive feedback on draft norms for setting up foreign university campuses has been further extended till February 20, the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced in an official notification. This would be the second extension of the deadline. Earlier, the commission had extended it till 3 February.

UGC secretary Rajnish Jain in the notification said, "In view of the requests being received from stakeholders to extend last date for submitting feedback, comments and suggestions on draft of 'Setting up and Operations of Foreign Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in India, Regulations, 2023', the last date is further extended to February 20."

The UGC had last month announced that foreign universities will be able to set up their campuses in India for the first time and unveiled draft norms. The varieties were also given the permission to decide on the admission process, fee structure and repatriate its funds back home.

Noting that foreign universities with campuses in the country can only offer full-time programmes in offline mode and not online or distance learning, UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar had said the foreign universities and HEIs will need a nod from the UGC to set up their campuses in India.

The initial approval will be for 10 years and will be renewed in the ninth year subject to the meeting of certain conditions, he had said and clarified that these institutions shall not offer any such study programme which jeopardises the national interests of India.

(With inputs from agencies)