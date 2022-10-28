UGC issues urgent notice on online PhD programmes. Check here2 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 03:41 PM IST
Online PhD programmes offered by EdTech companies in collaboration with foreign educational institutions are not recognised
University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday issued an urgent notice regarding online Ph.D programmes and said that such programmes offered by EdTech companies in collaboration with foreign educational institutions are not recognised. It also advised the students not to be misled by advertisements when applying for higher education.