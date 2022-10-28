University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday issued an urgent notice regarding online Ph.D programmes and said that such programmes offered by EdTech companies in collaboration with foreign educational institutions are not recognised. It also advised the students not to be misled by advertisements when applying for higher education.

In a notice regarding the same, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and University Grants Commission (UGC) said, it is mandatory for all Indian Higher Educational Institutions (HEls) to follow UGC Regulations and its amendments for awarding Ph.D degrees.

“Students and public, at large, are hereby advised not to be misled by advertisements for online Ph.D programmes offered by EduTech Companies in collaboration with Foreign Educational Institutes. Such online Ph.D. programmes are not recognized by UGC."

Aspiring students and public at large, are requested to verify the authenticity of PhD programmes as per UGC Regulations, 2016 before taking admission, the notice adds.

National Digital University with flexible online education regulations likely in future

Earlier in the day, Vice Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, however, mentioned that online education is a huge advantage, especially for those who are unable to visit colleges. And such opportunities are likely to pick up further. He also hints towards setting up of National Digital University together with flexible online education regulations.

In a series of tweets, Kumar says, online programmes provide a window of opportunity to many students who are unable to join physically in a college or University. There is a steady increase in the number of enrolments in online programmes.

However, this will pick up further once we announce the National Digital University together with flexible online education regulations.

We need to take advantage of modern digital technologies to prepare engaging digital content and reach out to students using growing internet availability. At an affordable cost, students can access high quality education to become skilful and knowledgable. This will enable the students to become more employable in the emerging job market.