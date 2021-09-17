The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday made a big announcement regarding the admission to undergraduate courses for humanities and commerce. The UGC directed all universities to treat the Academic Mathematics subject for class 12 students at par with Mathematics while calculating aggregate marks for admission to undergraduate courses.

UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said the Applied Mathematics has curriculum specifications that are compatible with the other major subjects. Therefore, the marks obtained by the candidates in this subject may be included for calculating the aggregate marks for deciding the eligibility for admission.

The commission has asked universities to take appropriate action for recognition of the new subject -- Applied Mathematics -- for admission of students in degree programmes.

The CBSE has introduced a course Applied Mathematics for students of classes 11 and 12 as an academic elective which is in addition to the existing Mathematics subject offered by the board. The subject involves 80% marks for theory and 20% for practical work in the board examination.

The course was introduced primarily to increase the mathematical skills and knowledge required even in social science, humanities, commerce, accountancy, and other aligned fields.

The board had noted that the subject shall be beneficial to students, who want to pursue higher education in social sciences, commerce, fine arts, and biological sciences.

