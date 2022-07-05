Candidates who had registered to take the UGC NET exam 2022, are advised to keep an eye on the official website ugcnet@nta.ac.in, for their admit cards.
This year the UGC NET exam will be conducted from 9 July till 14 August. The dates announced are 9,11,12 July and 12,13,14 August. NTA informed that no examination will be held on 8 July.
This examination is a merged cycle of the December 2021 and June 2022 exams.
"The NTA will be conducting the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor on July 9, 11, 12 and on August 12, 13, 14."
Candidates who are yet to receive their admit cards can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.
NTA has announced that the exams will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
To qualify UGC NET 2022 examination and be considered for ‘JRF and Eligibility for Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Assistant Professor’, the candidate must have appeared in both the papers and secured at least 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together. Reserved category candidates are required to score 35% marks.
NTA has informed that the examination schedule and names of the remaining subjects to be held between 12, 13 & 14 August 2022 will be announced in due course.
The city allotment of candidates whose subjects are being tested on 9 July, 2022, is displayed on NTA's official website.
Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates and for information on UGC NET admit card.
