The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) applicants.

Candidates, who wish to make changes to their application form, can do so by visiting the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in – till 9 pm on Wednesday.

Which fields can be corrected?

Choice for examination centre.

Personal details.

Educational details.

Scanned photo and signature.

How to edit your UGC NET application form?

Visit the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on ‘Correction Window for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles)' available on the “candidates activity" box.

Enter all the required details.

Click on sign in and the application form will appear on the screen.

Read all the important instructions and tick the “I Agree" checkbox.

Make changes that are required in your application.

Check the changes and submit.

Take a printout for future reference.

Here's the direct link to the correction window.

NTA is expected to release the UGC NET 2022 admit card in online mode on the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.