UGC NET 2022 correction window closes today: Check how to edit application

Candidates, who wish to make changes to their application form, can do so by visiting the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in – till 9 pm on Wednesday
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) applicants.
Candidates, who wish to make changes to their application form, can do so by visiting the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in – till 9 pm on Wednesday.
Which fields can be corrected?
- Choice for examination centre.
- Personal details.
- Educational details.
- Scanned photo and signature.
How to edit your UGC NET application form?
- Visit the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on ‘Correction Window for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles)' available on the “candidates activity" box.
- Enter all the required details.
- Click on sign in and the application form will appear on the screen.
- Read all the important instructions and tick the “I Agree" checkbox.
- Make changes that are required in your application.
- Check the changes and submit.
- Take a printout for future reference.
Here's the direct link to the correction window.
NTA is expected to release the UGC NET 2022 admit card in online mode on the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
