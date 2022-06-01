Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  UGC NET 2022 correction window closes today: Check how to edit application

UGC NET 2022 correction window closes today: Check how to edit application

NTA is expected to release the UGC NET 2022 admit card in online mode on the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in
1 min read . 05:53 PM ISTLivemint

Candidates, who wish to make changes to their application form, can do so by visiting the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in – till 9 pm on Wednesday

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) applicants. 

Candidates, who wish to make changes to their application form, can do so by visiting the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in – till 9 pm on Wednesday. 

Which fields can be corrected?

  • Choice for examination centre.
  • Personal details. 
  • Educational details. 
  • Scanned photo and signature.

How to edit your UGC NET application form?

  • Visit the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on ‘Correction Window for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles)' available on the “candidates activity" box.
  • Enter all the required details.
  • Click on sign in and the application form will appear on the screen.
  • Read all the important instructions and tick the “I Agree" checkbox.
  • Make changes that are required in your application.
  • Check the changes and submit.
  • Take a printout for future reference.

Here's the direct link to the correction window. 

NTA is expected to release the UGC NET 2022 admit card in online mode on the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

