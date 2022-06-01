UGC NET 2022 correction window closes today: Check how to edit application

NTA is expected to release the UGC NET 2022 admit card in online mode on the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in

1 min read . 05:53 PM IST

Candidates, who wish to make changes to their application form, can do so by visiting the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in – till 9 pm on Wednesday