UGC NET 2023: Answer key out, how to download, other details

The National Testing Agency conducted UGC-NET December 2022 in 83 subjects in 05 phases panning over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres in 186 cities across the country for 8,34,537 candidates. Phase I was conducted from 21 to 24 February 2023, Phase II was conducted from 28 February 2023, 01 and 02 March 2023, Phase III was conducted from 03 to 06 March 2023, Phase IV was conducted on 11 & 12 March 2023 and Phase-V was conducted from 13 to 16 March 2023.

The Provisional Answer Key(s) along with the Question Paper with recorded responses are available on the website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ for candidates to challenge.

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a nonrefundable processing fee.

Duration for Answer Key Challenge: 23-25 March 2023 (upto 8.00 p.m.)

Last date for Payment: 25 March 2023 (upto 11.50 p.m.).

Procedure for Challenge of Answer Key(s) of UGC NET December 2022

1. Please go to NTA website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click ‘Challenge (s) regarding Answer Key’

3. Login with your Application Number and Date of Birth and enter Security Pin as displayed and submit.

4. Click on “View Question Paper" for marked responses and to view or challenge the Answerkeys, click on the link “Click to view /Challenge Answer Key".

5. You will see Question IDs in sequential order.

6. The ID next to the question under the column ‘Correct Option(s)’ stands for the correct Answer Key to be used by NTA. The Dropped Questions are highlighted and not for challenge.

7. If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the Option IDs given inthe next four columns by clicking the check box.

8. After clicking your desired option, scroll down, ‘Save your Claims’ and move to next screen.

9. You will see a display of all the Option IDs you have challenged.

10.You may upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file).

11.Click on ‘Save your Claims and pay fee’ or in case you wish to modify the claims, click on‘Modify your Claims’.

12.After saving the claims, you will find a screen displaying your Challenges.

13.Kindly pay the fee by clicking on ‘Pay Fee’. The claims will be saved finally after successful payment of requisite fee.

14.Select Mode of Payment and Pay your fee @ Rs. 200/- for each question challenged.

Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking

The payment of the processing fee may be made through (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI Payment Modes till 25 March 2023 (upto 11.50 p.m.). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other mode.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the experts after the challenge will be final.