UGC Net 2023 results to be out soon on ugcnet.nta.nic.in; here's how to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC-NET results soon. Once the results are declared, candidates can check their results on the boards official website i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

This year, 8,34,537 candidates appeared for the UGC Net exams. The exam was conducted in 5 phases in a span of 16 days at 663 centres and 186 cities.

Phase I of the exams were conducted from 21 to 24 February 2023, Phase II was conducted from 28 February 2023, 1 and 2 March 2023. The phase III exams were conducted from 3-6 March 2023, Phase IV was conducted on 11 and 12 March 2023 while Phase-V was conducted from 13-16 March 2023

Here's how to download UGC Net results:

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link UGC Net results on the homepage

Candidates need to enter their creditials to login

Click on submit and your results will appear on screen.

Download it for future reference

Earlier on 23 March, the NTA had released the the Provisional Answer Key(s) along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses on the website. Not just this, the board had also opened challenge the provisional answer key for ₹200 for each question challenged.

As per the official notification, Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the experts after the challenge will be final.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges.