UGC Net 2023 results to be out soon on ugcnet.nta.nic.in; here's how to check

UGC Net 2023 results to be out soon on ugcnet.nta.nic.in; here's how to check2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 01:44 PM IST
This year, 8,34,537 candidates appeared for the UGC Net exams. The exam was conducted in 5 phases in a span of 16 days at 663 centres and 186 cities.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC-NET results soon. Once the results are declared, candidates can check their results on the boards official website i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
