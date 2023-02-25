The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced admit cards for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) admit card for December 2022 phase 2 exam. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has successfully conducted UGC NET December 2022, Phase-I for 57 subjects on 21, 22, 23, and 24 February 2023. The NTA is now conducting the UGC NET December 2022, Phase-II for 05 subjects at different centres across the country on 28 February 2023, 01 and 02 March 2023.

Admit cards for the exam of Phase-II for certain subjects have been released. The candidates can download the same from website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ . Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of UGC NET December 2022 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking and go through the instructions contained therein.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for UGC NET December 2022- Phase II, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in

The candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website(s) of NTA (www.nta.ac.in ) and (https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in//), for the latest update.

The History paper will be conducted on February 28, English paper on March 1, Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/ Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics / Development Economics / Business Economics, Physical Education and Public Administration on March 2, 2023.

How to download UGC NET phase 2 admit card

To download UGC NET admit card, follow these steps:

Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the admit card download link.

Enter the asked login credentials.

Submit and downoad the hall ticket.