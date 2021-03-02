OPEN APP
Home >News >India >UGC NET exam application deadline ends today

The UGC NET entrance application deadline will end today after a month-long process for selecting eligible candidates for junior research fellowships, and for the post of assistant professors at colleges and universities in India.

According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), UGC NET applicants will be allowed to correct parts of the online application form only between 5 March and 9 March.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Make in India logo. Photo: AP

India's trade restrictive policies inhibiting bilateral trade ties: USTR

1 min read . 12:14 PM IST
In this Lok Sabha, more than 200 bills that improve the well-being of India were adopted by the House.

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha channels merged into Sansad TV

1 min read . 12:05 PM IST
Dr Harsh Vardhan was accompanied by his wife who also took the first shot of the Covid vaccine today.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan gets Covid vaccine shot in phase 2 of inoculation drive

1 min read . 11:49 AM IST
Embassy Golf Link Business Park in Bengaluru. Embassy Office Parks expects to list its investment vehicle next year. Photo: Ramegowda Bopaiah/Mint

Ivanhoe Cambridge, Embassy launch $500 million office platform

1 min read . 11:46 AM IST

The computer-based entrance for various streams will be held between 2 and 17 May, spread over 11 examination days. This is the December 2020 cycle of the UGC NET exam, which got postponed to May 2021.

Until June 2018, the NET was conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 84 subjects at 91 cities across the country for the university grants commission. But from December 2018, the UGC NET is being conducted by NTA.

Over a million students generally give UGC NET entrance.

Besides JRF and assistant professorship positions, UGC NET is also used to determine the “National Fellowship for Scheduled Caste Students (NFSC), National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (NFOBC) and Maulana Azad National Fellowship for Minority Students (MANF)", run by ministry of social justice and the ministry of minority affairs.

The test will comprise two papers with objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers and the exam is of 180 minutes. While one paper tests aptitude and reasoning of candidates, the other evaluates domain knowledge.

The registration and correction of application can be done in the following two websites: www.nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout