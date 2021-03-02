The UGC NET entrance application deadline will end today after a month-long process for selecting eligible candidates for junior research fellowships, and for the post of assistant professors at colleges and universities in India.

According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), UGC NET applicants will be allowed to correct parts of the online application form only between 5 March and 9 March.

The computer-based entrance for various streams will be held between 2 and 17 May, spread over 11 examination days. This is the December 2020 cycle of the UGC NET exam, which got postponed to May 2021.

Until June 2018, the NET was conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 84 subjects at 91 cities across the country for the university grants commission. But from December 2018, the UGC NET is being conducted by NTA.

Over a million students generally give UGC NET entrance.

Besides JRF and assistant professorship positions, UGC NET is also used to determine the “National Fellowship for Scheduled Caste Students (NFSC), National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (NFOBC) and Maulana Azad National Fellowship for Minority Students (MANF)", run by ministry of social justice and the ministry of minority affairs.

The test will comprise two papers with objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers and the exam is of 180 minutes. While one paper tests aptitude and reasoning of candidates, the other evaluates domain knowledge.

The registration and correction of application can be done in the following two websites: www.nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

