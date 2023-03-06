UGC NET: Exam city information slip for phase 4 out. Details here1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 01:24 PM IST
- The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-IV (using their Application No. and Date of Birth)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued advanced information slip of exam cities for the fourth phase of UGC NET December 2022 exam on Monday. Candidates can login to ugcnet.nta.nic.in and check it.
