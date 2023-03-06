The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued advanced information slip of exam cities for the fourth phase of UGC NET December 2022 exam on Monday. Candidates can login to ugcnet.nta.nic.in and check it.

Candidates can check it using their application number and date of birth.

The NTA is now displaying the Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for UGC NET December 2022 [Phase IV, 04 Subjects] scheduled to be held between 11 March 2023 and 12 March 2023.

The exam for the remaining (09) subjects will be conducted after 12 March 2023, and city intimation about the exam will be published shortly.

The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-IV (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/w.e.f. 06 March 2023, and go through the instructions contained therein.

“The Candidates may please note that this is not the Admit Card for the examination. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates," according to a statement released by NTA.

The Admit Card of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-IV shall be issued later.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for UGC NET December 2022- Phase IV, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

Earlier on March 3 the UGC-NET exam was disrupted at a centre in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Friday after some unscrupulous elements disconnected electricity supply and created commotion following which police intervention was sought, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said.

While the NTA has set up a committee including cyber security experts to investigate the issue, the centre has been debarred from being used in any examination by the agency till the report by the panel is received.