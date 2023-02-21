UGC NET exam from today: Reporting time, guidelines, other details
- UGC NET exam: Before going to the exam, candidates must carry a copy of the UGC NET admit card and a passport-size photograph on the date of examination.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2022 for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from today. The exam will be held from today and on 22, 23 and 24 February 2023.
