The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2022 for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from today. The exam will be held from today and on 22, 23 and 24 February 2023.

Check the dates and subject list here:

How to download the admit card:

Candidates appearing in the exam must visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, go to 'Candidate Activity'

After that click on the line that reads, "Release of Admit Card for UGC NET December 2022-Phase-I"

A new page will open, Candidates now must login using the application number and date of birth

UGC NET December admit card 2023 will open on the screen

Download and take a copy of the same for future reference

Before going to the exam, candidates must carry a copy of the UGC NET admit card and a passport-size photograph on the date of examination. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without admit card and a valid photo ID.